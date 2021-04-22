Thursday’s sports: Canton, Potsdam square off in snow bowl

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWNY) - Canton and Potsdam played football in the snow Wednesday, as Canton beat the Sandstoners.
Potsdam got on the board first, as Logan McCargar sliced through the middle and sprinted 42 yards to pay dirt. He racked up 174 yards on the game.
But Canton’s Danny Mahoney responded with the keeper, tying the game.
Potsdam quarterback Bobby Voss scored next, giving Potsdam a 12-6 lead, but after that it was all Canton.
On 3rd and 21, Mahoney goes threw to Rhett Palmer for 30 yards, down to the Potsdam 14.
That set up Mahoney with a five-yard rush to tie the game 12-12.
Canton’s Zach VanBrocklin rushed for 225 yards and scored three touchdowns, as Canton downed Potsdam 38-12.
local sports scores
high school football
Canton 38, Potsdam 12
high school volleyball
Gouverneur 3, Edwards Knox 0
Clifton Fine 3, Madrid Waddington 0
Massena 3, Potsdam 1
college lacrosse - women
SUNY Plattsburgh 13, SUNY Potsdam 10
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.