Thursday’s weather: it gets better

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - We made it.
After a burst of spring snow Wednesday, today will be noticeably better. Not great, but better.
Our day starts on the chilly, get-the-winter-jacket-back-out side, with temperatures in the 20s. Watertown was at 29 at 5:30 AM, but with a little wind, it felt like 20.
If you get any snow this morning, don’t worry - it will end shortly. For the most part, today will be cloudy, with highs in the upper 30s (Lowville) or low 40s (Watertown, Massena).
We might see a little rain, and it will be right around freezing tonight, but basically today is a set-up for a fine Friday, with sunny skies and temperatures in the low 50s.
And looking ahead - we could be in the 70s by the middle of next week. Stay tuned.
