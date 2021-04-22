Thursday’s weather: it gets better

The north country's wake up weather forecast. (Source: WWNY)
By Beth Hall | April 22, 2021 at 5:54 AM EDT - Updated April 22 at 6:58 AM

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - We made it.

After a burst of spring snow Wednesday, today will be noticeably better. Not great, but better.

Our day starts on the chilly, get-the-winter-jacket-back-out side, with temperatures in the 20s. Watertown was at 29 at 5:30 AM, but with a little wind, it felt like 20.

If you get any snow this morning, don’t worry - it will end shortly. For the most part, today will be cloudy, with highs in the upper 30s (Lowville) or low 40s (Watertown, Massena).

We might see a little rain, and it will be right around freezing tonight, but basically today is a set-up for a fine Friday, with sunny skies and temperatures in the low 50s.

And looking ahead - we could be in the 70s by the middle of next week. Stay tuned.

