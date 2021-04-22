TI students stage sit-in, turns into Q&A session with superintendent

TOWN OF CAPE VINCENT, N.Y. (WWNY) - The protests continued Thursday at Thousand Islands Central School as students staged a sit-in to save teachers from being laid off.
District Superintendent Michael Bashaw said an unknown number of middle and high school students left class to gather in the auditorium.
Bashaw said he decided to hold a question and answer session with the students for about an hour. After that, he said many of the students returned to their classes.
According to Bashaw, a handful of students didn’t return and were marked absent. Those students, if they’re involved in sports, were not permitted to attend practice as a result.
The sit-in came a day after dozens walked out of class to protest a district proposal to lay off 8 teachers.
On Tuesday, a crowd students, parents and teachers gathered at the Thousand Islands school board meeting to oppose the plan.
On April 1, 8 teachers were told that they might lose their jobs next school year. Some vacant positions also may not be filled.
The positions span from elementary to high school level, and without them, the district may not be able to offer college courses, electives, and some special education services.
School officials proposed the layoffs, saying the district has seen a dip in enrollment.
