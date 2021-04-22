Tri-county region reports 61 new COVID cases

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties announced Thursday that they have 61 new coronavirus infections.
Jefferson County
Another 41 positive cases of COVID-19 were reported.
Since the pandemic began, the county has had 6,459 cases of the virus.
Six people are hospitalized.
The number of deaths remains at 84.
Officials said 6,205 people have recovered from COVID since the pandemic started.
St. Lawrence County
St. Lawrence County reported 18 new cases.
Since the pandemic began, the county has reported 7,086 cases of COVID-19 and 95 deaths.
There are 11 people hospitalized due to the coronavirus.
Officials said 152 cases are active and 6,839 cases have been released from isolation.
Lewis County
Lewis County reported 2 new case, bringing the total number of cases since the pandemic began to 2,117.
The death toll remains at 30.
Three people are hospitalized.
Officials said 2,042 people have recovered from the virus since the start of the pandemic.
