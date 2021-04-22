Vernon F. “Joe” Dawley, 86, of Ogdensburg

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - Vernon F. “Joe” Dawley, 86, formerly of 9281 Five Mile Line Road, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 22, 2021 with his family by his side at the United Helpers Riverledge Nursing Home, where he had been a resident since October 18, 2019.
Joe was born on June 10, 1934, son of the late Leon & Carrie (Bulson) Dawley.
Arrangements with LaRue & Pitcher Funeral Home, 324 New York Avenue, Ogdensburg, are incomplete at this time. A full obituary will follow.
