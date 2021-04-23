After year off, Watertown Rapids gear up for 2021 season

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - I don’t know about you, but for me it’s time to think warmer weather, which in this case means Watertown rapids baseball.
I had a chance to check in on the local collegiate league team gearing up for the coming Perfect Game season.
The Rapids are ready to get the season underway after having to cancel last year because of the pandemic.
General Manager Nicholas Czerow says it’s all systems go for the collegiate league team.
In the video, Czerow talks about plans for the season as well as a third owner that’s joining the team.
The schedule is set with a Thursday night, June 3 opener against Utica kicking the season off.
Ticket information is forthcoming.
For more information, call 315-836-1545 or visit watertown-rapids.com.
