Athletes of the Week: Aidan & Gavin MaCaulay

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - This school year, we are honoring senior student athletes who have put together impressive varsity careers.
This week, we honor twin brothers from Lowville who have teamed up to leave an impressive legacy with the Red Raiders. Their athletic achievements earning them this week’s title.
Twin brothers Aidan MaCaulay and Gavin Macaulay have been a big part of the Red Raiders’ sports program over the last few years. Both players a part of Lowville’s football sectional title run in 2019, and both a part of Lowville’s basketball sectional championships in 2019 and 2020. Lowville went to the state title game in 2019.
Both Aidan and Gavin reached the 1000 point mark in their varsity careers.
Off the court, both are members of the National Honor Society.
Brothers Aidan and Gavin are the 7 News - Watertown Savings Bank North Country Co-Athletes of the Week for April 23, 2021.
You can hear from them and see them in action in Mel Busler’s report in the video above.
