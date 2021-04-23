Clayton raid yields drugs, paraphernalia & cash

CLAYTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - The Metro-Jefferson Drug Task Force seized drugs, drug paraphernalia, and nearly $2,000 in cash in a raid in Clayton earlier this week.
Task force members say they executed a search warrant late Tuesday morning at apartment 114A at 100 Joseph Lonsway Drive.
Two men and two women were inside.
Police say they found 604 envelopes of heroin, about 8 grams of a substance believed to be synthetic narcotics, and about 8.5 grams of a substance not immediately identified. They also seized three digital scales, several items of drug paraphernalia, and $1,873.
Task force members say arrests and charges are pending as they investigate further.
They were assisted by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, the Watertown Police Department, and the Village of Clayton Police Department.
