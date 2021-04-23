Clyde A. Young, 81, of town of Champion

Clyde is survived by his wife, Doris M., their two sons, Jeffrey S. Young and his companion Robin Kampnich; Daniel A. Young and his wife Denise, all of Copenhagen; his six grandchildren, his two great grandchildren, his sister Hazel Watson of Copenhagen, and many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his brother Walter L. Young, his sister, Alice Call, and his great grandson, Johnathan Baker.