Donna L. Brown, 65, of Ogdensburg

Donna was born on February 6, 1956, in Ogdensburg, NY, the daughter of Harold Alguire and Betty Hazelton. She graduated from Ogdensburg Free Academy in 1974. Donna married Willie C. Brown on December 7, 2016, in Ogdensburg. He predeceased her on March 10, 2019. Donna worked as an assembler at Compass in Ogdensburg, NY.