Donna L. Brown, 65, of Ogdensburg

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - Donna L. Brown, age 65, of Ogdensburg, NY, passed away on Friday, April 23, 2021, at Highland Nursing Home in Massena, NY.
Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, April 28, 2021, from 6:00PM to 8:00PM at Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg. There will be no funeral services per the family’s request. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg.
Donna is survived by her daughter, Nickole Miller and her fiancé, Doug Snider, of Ogdensburg, NY; two grandsons, Arthur Baker III and his companion, Ashley McDevitt, and Aric Baker both of Ogdensburg, NY; a great-granddaughter to be, Addison Paige and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She is predeceased by her mother, Betty Alguire; her father, Harold Alguire; a sister, Mary Jane Gagnon; a half-sister, Anita Billings and a foster sister, Christine Hooper.
Donna was born on February 6, 1956, in Ogdensburg, NY, the daughter of Harold Alguire and Betty Hazelton. She graduated from Ogdensburg Free Academy in 1974. Donna married Willie C. Brown on December 7, 2016, in Ogdensburg. He predeceased her on March 10, 2019. Donna worked as an assembler at Compass in Ogdensburg, NY.
Donna enjoyed playing Bingo and spending time with her family and friends. Donations may be in Donna’s memory to Richard E. Winter Cancer Treatment Center, 5 Lyon Place, Ogdensburg, NY 13669.
Online condolences may be made at www.fraryfuneralhomes.com.
