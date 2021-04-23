Friday Sports: Gridiron action in last weekend of abbreviated season

BROWNVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - It was the last weekend of the abbreviated high school football season. We’ve got highlights from two contests.
First, it was General Brown hosting Gouverneur. In the 1st quarter, Joe Cummings calls his own number and goes 58 yards for the touchdown, putting the Wildcats on top 7-0.
General Brown got some excellent special teams play as Nate Heller’s punt pins the Wildcats back on their own 1 yard line.
In the 2nd quarter, the Lions tie it up when Morgan Milkowitch takes it in from 5 yards out, tying the game at 7.
Still in the 2nd, it was Sheamus Devine dragging Wildcat defenders in for the score: 14-7 Lions. General Brown goes on to beat Gouverneur 41-7.
In Lowville, a battle for bragging rights in Lewis County as the Lowville Red Raiders hosted Beaver River.
In the 1st quarter, Aidan Macaulay hits Elijah Englehart who makes a great grab in the end zone for the touchdown: 6-0 Red Raiders.
The Beavers were looking to answer, but Sam Bush is picked off by Aiden Zehr.
In the 2nd quarter, Hayden Beyer takes it in from 2 yards out and the 2 point conversion is good. Score: 14-0 Lowville.
Lowville’s defense came up big once again as Daniel Fayle sacks Bush for a big loss.
Late in the 2nd period, MaCaulay hits Zehr for the touchdown. Score: 22-0 Lowville at the half.
The Red Raiders go on to beat Beaver River by a final score of 38-16.
Friday Sports Scores
HS Football
- Gouverneur 7, General Brown 41
- Beaver River 16, Lowville 38
- O.F.A. 22, AuSable Valley 18
Saranac Lake 38, Tupper Lake 22
Girls’ HS Soccer
- Watertown 5, General Brown 3
Boys’ HS Soccer
- LaFargeville 0, Belleville Henderson 7
- South Jefferson 2, Indian River 1
HS Volleyball
- Edwards Knox 0, Madrid Waddington 3
- Gouverneur 2, Clifton Fine 3
Girls’ HS Swimming
- Canton 110, Malone 60
College Baseball
- Clarkson 3-4, Ithaca 14-5
College Softball
- Clarkson 2-5, Ithaca 4-6
Men’s College Lacrosse
- SUNY Potsdam 14, SUNY Oneonta 13
Women’s College Lacrosse
- Union 9, Clarkson 19
- Skidmore 11, St. Lawrence 18
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.