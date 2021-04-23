Friday’s COVID numbers: St. Lawrence, Lewis counties report few new cases

CANTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - St. Lawrence County reported just seven new cases of CIVID-19 Friday, down sharply from the 18 cases reported Thursday, and the lowest number since Monday.
Lewis County also reported only a few new cases.
St. Lawrence County
The county’s seven new cases brings to 138 the number of active cases in St. Lawrence County, and 7.093 since the pandemic began last March.
The number of hospitalizations decreased by one, from 11 to 10, and no one new died from COVID - the number of deaths remained at 95.
In all, 6,860 people have recovered from the virus.
Lewis County
Lewis County reported four new cases of COVID.
No one new has died, while three people are hospitalized and 40 people are in isolation. In all, the county has seen 2,121 cases since the pandemic began.
2,050 people have recovered.
