Gouverneur man charged in child porn raid

GOUVERNEUR, N.Y. (WWNY) - State police charged a Gouverneur man Friday with child porn-related crimes, after raiding his home.
Scott Briggs, 52, of Johnstown Street, was charged with Promoting a Sexual Performance by a Child and Possessing a Sexual Performance by a Child. Because he was already on parole, he was ordered held at the St. Lawrence County Correctional Facility in Canton.
Several state police vehicles were seen on Johnstown Street Friday morning, and police said a search of Briggs’ home turned up child pornography.
The New York State Police Computer Crime Unit conducted the investigation. Homeland Security Investigations assisted, state police said.
