Highlights & scores: Massena & Malone on the gridiron

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWNY) - A high school football game highlighted the local sports schedule Thursday night.
Massena was the site as the Red Raiders entertained Malone.
In the third play from scrimmage, Massena’s Nate Eastwood takes the handoff and scampers 30 yards to the end zone: 7-0 Red Raiders.
Just three minutes later, it’s Eastwood again -- 38 yards to the house. Massena is now up 14.
The Raiders’ third drive culminates with Dominick Monticelli’s six-yard keeper, making it 21-0.
Eastwood scored his third of four touchdowns with an 80-yard sideline sprint: 28-0 Massena.
Kicker Luke VonBorstal was a perfect 7-for-7 on extra-point kicks.
Malone quarterback Jeremiah Scarf connects with Eli Race on a 25-yard TD pass.
But Massena rolls past Malone 49-8.
Thursday’s local scores
High school football
Massena 49, Malone 8
Boys’ high school soccer
Belleville Henderson 8, Sackets Harbor 0
High school volleyball
OFA 3, Massena 1
Potsdam 3, Madrid-Waddington 2
Malone 3, Tupper Lake 0
Men’s college lacrosse
RIT 21, Clarkson 8
Women’s college lacrosse
SUNY Pltassburg 17, SUNY Potsdam 10
Girl’s high school swimming
OFA 118, Salmon River 23
