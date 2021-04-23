Man charged in Copenhagen sex abuse case

COPENHAGEN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office charged a 20 year old man with two counts of Sexual Abuse 1st Degree, a felony.
Austin Vrooman allegedly subjected an adult to “unwanted sexual conduct” in the village of Copenhagen on March 3, according to a statement from the Sheriff’s Office.
Vrooman was sent back to Jefferson County jail, where he is being held on other charges, on $100 cash bail.
Vrooman was arrested Wednesday. HIs arrest was announced Friday.
