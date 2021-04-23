Massena seeks ways to increase village’s appeal by improving waterfront

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWNY) - Its surrounding waterways are known for excellent fishing, but the village of Massena is looking at ways to make the community more appealing.
The village hosted a virtual informational meeting on Thursday to discuss its Local Waterfront Revitalization Plan
“This part of the process is really concluding the inventory phase, if you will, of the planning process,” Robert Murphy said.
Murphy was running point Thursday night. He’s a community planner for Barton and Loguidice, an engineering firm that’s part of the committee helping the village with the process.
Murphy and his team presented to the group a graphic showing the area of Massena where the plan will take shape, mainly points along the Grasse River.
The committee has already begun highlighting key areas that could be improved in the new plan.
“The first is to increase waterfront trail connectivity with not only the shoreline but also with the aluminum trail and make the connections between these recreational resources more sound,” Murphy said.
Others include more playground and park amenities, improvements to reduce flooding on existing properties, development focused on water-based recreation and waterfront dining opportunities with stellar river views.
These aren’t set in stone. They are asking the public for input on what they want to see.
“To really improve the attractiveness of downtown to visitors, to consumers, to investors, but also to future residents,” Murphy said.
The committee will host more public forums in the summer and fall to continue enhancing the current plan.
You can learn more about the plan by visiting the village of Massena’s website.
