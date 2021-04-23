More business coming to downtown Watertown

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - An existing business is expanding, and a new one is setting up shop, on State Street.
They’ll be in a building behind Little Caesars Pizza, purchased by local developer Bobby Ferris.
State Street Market, already operating just up the street, will add more vendors. The new location will be called “The Hub.”
“We’re so excited to be bringing and developing this urban area to more of a marketplace. There will be vegetable vendors, flower vendors, more antiques and collectible vendors,” said Patty Johnson, owner of State Street Market.
The other business is starting from scratch. It’s a cookie and ice cream shop called “Cookie’s Goodies.”
“I think it’ll be perfect. There really aren’t any grocery stores over on this side of town. So they can easily come grab the essentials they need,” said Miranda Snide, the owner.
By June, both businesses plan to be open.
