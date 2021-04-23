North country volunteer fire departments looking for recruits

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - It’s a weekend to recruit!
Local volunteer fire departments are looking to recruit new members this weekend.
In coordination with the Fireman’s Association of the State of New York, some volunteer departments across the state are participating in the 11th annual Recruit NY, in an effort to attract new volunteers.
Some firehouses will be opening up their doors to the public for tours, demonstrations of fire techniques, and gear try-ons.
Jefferson County fire officials said many of the 40 volunteer fire departments in the county could use the much needed help.
“We can have a residential structure fire where back in the day, if it was in a location with a fire hydrant in the front yard, that was handled by two or three fire departments. Today because they don’t have the staff and the people available, we might end up with 10 fire departments at this,” said Joe Plummer, the director of Jefferson County Fire and Emergency Management.
To find out if your fire department is participating, you can visit the Recruit NY website, or contact your local fire department at the non-emergency number.
