Radiothon to benefit United Way’s ALICE

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - There’s a radiothon coming up next week to benefit the United Way of Northern New York’s ALICE program.
United Way of NNY CEO Jamie Cox says the radio stations of Community Broadcasters will be helping raise money for ALICE.
ALICE stands for Asset-Limited, Income-Constrained, Employed and is used to describe families living paycheck to paycheck. If such a family has an unexpected expense, it could send finances into a downward spiral.
The radiothon is from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, April 27 on these stations:
- 95.3 WLFK: The Wolf
- 100.7 WEFX: The Eagle
- 103.1 WTOJ: MAGIC 103
- 104.1 FM / 1240 AM WATN
- 94.1 WOTT: 94 Rock
- 106.7 WBDR: The Border
Find out more at UnitedWay-NNY.org.
