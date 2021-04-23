CANTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - Robert C. Gillett, 75, of Canton died on Tuesday, April 20, 2021 at the Canton-Potsdam Hospital where he had been a patient for some time.
Robert was born on December 20, 1945 in Canton, son of Raymond and Thelma (Stover) Gillett. Robert graduated from Canton High School and joined the US Navy Reserves. Following discharge he returned home and in 1967 began a 35 year career with the Canton Post Office. On June 19, 1971 Robert married Rose M. Gillett at the Canton Unitarian Universalist Church.
Robert was a jack of all trades, he built the family home on Dies Street, he was a coin and stamp collector, enjoyed building Lego’s, trains and battleships and camping.
Robert is survived by his wife of 49 years, Rose; a son, Robert P. Gillett and a cousin, Karen Goldie.
In addition to his parents, Robert and Thelma, he is predeceased by a daughter, Tammy Lynn Gillett and a sister, Irene Christy.
Contributions in his memory may be made to the Canton Rescue Squad, 77 Riverside Drive; Canton, New York 13617.
Calling hours for Robert will be held on Saturday, April 24, 2021 from 11:00 am until 1:00 pm at the O’Leary Funeral Home, Canton, followed by a funeral service at the funeral home and burial in the Fairview Cemetery. Covid protocols will be in place. Memories and condolences may be shared online at www.olearyfuneralservice.com. Arrangements for Robert C. Gillett are under the care of the O’Leary Funeral Service of Canton.
