State’s COVID-19 positivity rate lowest since beginning of November

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWNY) - Gov. Andrew Cuomo says New York state is making progress in the fight against COVID-19.
He says New York is at its lowest COVID positivity rate in months. The statewide seven-day average is 2.57 percent. It hasn’t been that low since November 1.
Thursday’s statewide single-day positivity rate was 2.06 percent. That’s the lowest single-day rate since November 5.
The governor also reported the state’s progress toward getting everyone vaccinated against COVID.
He says nearly 14 million doses had been administered in the state as of Thursday.
He said about 43 percent of New Yorkers have received at least one dose and almost 30 percent have completed their full vaccine series, whether it was one dose or two, depending on the vaccine.
