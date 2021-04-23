Sunny, breezy & in the 50s

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Our winter-like weather appears to be over for now. In fact, it’s going to feel like summer by the middle of next week.
Friday will be sunny and breezy with highs in the low 50s.
It stays mild overnight. Lows will be around 40.
We could see some clouds in the morning, but Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs in the low 60s.
There’s a 50 percent chance of rain Sunday. It will be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid-50s.
Monday will be sunny with highs in the low 50s.
Tuesday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 60s.
It will be partly sunny and in the low 80s on both Wednesday and Thursday. There’s also a chance of rain on Thursday.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.