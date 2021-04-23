Think we’ve got it bad because of COVID? Consider Canada

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - If you have felt inconvenienced, put out, put off, annoyed by restrictions imposed because of COVID, consider parts of Canada.
Earlier this week, drivers travelling between Ontario and Quebec (think going from New York to Vermont or New Jersey) had to stop at COVID-19 related checkpoints.
Police officers were placed on all five bridges between Ottawa and western Quebec as well as interprovincial ferries.
Quebec officials are asking Ontario residents to only enter Quebec for access to a home, humanitarian reasons, medical issues, schooling, for court and transporting goods.
The moves come as Ontario grapples with a surge in confirmed cases of COVID-19. As of Friday, there were 4,505 new cases and 34 new deaths, the CBC reported, with 2,287 people hospitalized.
Further west, the government of British Columbia is restricting travel between three zones within the province, and violators could face $575 fines.
Canada’s top public health doctor said there are signs the epidemic is easing, the CBC reported, despite the rapidly growing number of cases over the last several weeks.
Currently, the U.S. - Canada border is closed to most traffic until mid-May, and it is likely that will be extended.
