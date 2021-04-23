6 year old, ‘a little nervous,’ saves great-grandfather

CHAUMONT, N.Y. (WWNY) - Sometimes the smallest among us rise to the occasion.
That would be the case with Noah Lowe, age 6, who earlier this week found his great-grandfather on the floor, having a cardiac emergency - and did the right thing.
Mind you, Noah’s your ordinary 6 year old. He loves toy cars, and wants to be “a painter!” (exclamation point Noah’s) when he grows up.
But just maybe he’s cut out to be a first responder.
Last Monday, Noah found his great-grandpa unresponsive in his room.
“I felt kind of scared, a little nervous,” Noah said.
His nerves didn’t stop him. Noah quickly shook his great-grandfather awake, gave him his phone, and called 9-1-1.
“A fire truck, one of these fire trucks came, two ambulances come,” Noah recalled.
Helping those in need runs in the family. His family is made up of firefighters and medical emergency technicians.
His parents say Noah was prepared that day, when his Papi woke up not feeling well.
“He asked, ‘Well, what would I do if something did happen?’ I said, ‘Noah you could just give Papi his phone if you thought it was an emergency and I couldn’t hear you yelling or something. Just give him his phone.’ And not even two hours later that’s what happened,” said his mom, Heather Lipczynski.
Noah’s mom is a 4th generation volunteer firefighter. She hopes Noah will be the 5th.
As for Papi, he’s currently being treated at Samaritan Medical Center. He’s expected to come back home this weekend to reunite with his hero.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.