Betty L. Grant, 81, of Ogdensburg

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - A Mass of Christian Burial for Betty L. Grant, age 81 of Ogdensburg will be held at 11:00am on Tuesday (April 27, 2021) at St. Philip & James Catholic Church in Lisbon with Rev. Kevin O’Brien officiating. Entombment will follow at Foxwood Memorial Park. Betty passed away on April 22, 2021 at her home surrounded by her loving family.
Surviving are three children Todd (Shayne) Grant of Pensacola FL, Shelley Grant-Robinson of Ogdensburg and Melissa Grant of Potsdam; five grandchildren Rebekah, Anna & Ethan Robinson and Skylar & Karlee Grant; brothers Dennis LeVac of Chase Mills, Steven (Michelle) LeVac of Massena and Scott (Patricia) LeVac of West Virginia; a sister Carol (Angela) Testa of Syracuse; a former son-in-law Dale Robinson of Ogdensburg; a brother-in-law Darryle Grant of Gainesville FL, and many nieces, nephews & cousins.
She was predeceased by her husband Durwood “Bud” Grant in 2019 and a brother John LeVac in 1997.
Betty was born on March 21, 1940 in Massena NY, a daughter of Joseph & Ritha (Deruchia) LeVac. She graduated from Massena High School and later married Durwood “Bud” Grant on July 17, 1965 in Massena.
Betty worked as a claims representative at the Social Security Administration Office in Ogdensburg from 1960 to 1989. She retired June 1, 1989. Shortly after retirement, Betty began working at her “fun jobs” first at Kmart Department Store and later at the Ogdensburg Free Academy cafeteria.
She was a member of the Ogdensburg Lions Club, Ogdensburg Women’s Bowling League and the Ogdensburg Moose Lodge. She enjoyed bowling, crafts, ceramics, gambling, traveling, playing bingo, baking, cooking for friends and family, watching game shows and the Food Network.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Rett Foundation, 4600 Devitt Drive, Cincinnati, OH 45246. Condolences and fond memories can also be shared at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.