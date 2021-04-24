Celebrating Earth Day at Zoo New York

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - With Thursday having been Earth Day, and this weekend being so beautiful, Zoo New York put on it’s 51st annual Earth Day Celebration.
Zoo officials say they weren’t able to celebrate last year, so they wanted this year’s celebration to be extra special!
Families flocking to the zoo could enjoy live music, crafts, a hotdog picnic, raffles, and plenty of educational opportunities.
Different environmental groups from the area came out to teach guests about conservation and the importance of our native plants and animals.
“We’re just excited that we’re able to share our love for the community, and for nature, and the environment, and the animals here in New York with the community. And help adults and kids learn a little something,” said Josh Baughn, Zoo New York Director of Marketing and Development.
There were also volunteers out and about showing their Earth Day spirit by cleaning up the zoo in preparation for the summer season kick-off event.
On May 1st, the zoo will return to summer hours and will celebrate its 100th anniversary.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.