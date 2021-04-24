ADAMS CENTER, N.Y. (WWNY) - Elizabeth (Lynn) L. Kissman, 77, of Adams Center, passed away April 22, 2021 at Samaritan Medical Center.
Lynn was born June 16, 1943, in Amarillo, TX, daughter of Selvin and Claudia E. (Morgan) Allen. She graduated from Amarillo High School and attended Amarillo Junior College. On September 1, 1962 she married B.R. Kissman in Amarillo, TX. Mr. Kissman served nearly 23 years in the United States Army retiring as a Lt. Colonel. Dad’s career choice gave the family opportunity to live throughout the United States and overseas. Some of their duty stations included Germany, Japan, and Korea. While in Korea, Mom taught English and business assimilation to businessmen. She spoke and understood German, Japanese, and Korean. Through her love of Bollywood and foreign film, she even gained knowledge of Indian and Chinese.
Mom’s life revolved around the arts and helping people. Mom’s artistic side led her into all mediums of art; painting, sculpting, wood carving, pottery, leatherworking and embroidery, to name a few. She coached swimming and dancing, and was a Girl Scout Leader in Germany. She volunteered so much with Army Community Services that she earned the Red Cross Presidential Volunteer Services Award, which she never would have earned if it hadn’t been for a paperwork driven officer who forced her to log hours.
Mom was infamous for saying “Come on, let’s go!”, which lead to many adventures. Impromptu family trips were frequent as long drives across country exposed us to many national parks, museums, arts and craft stores. Every family member has at one time or another been dragged to someplace that sounded boring and now we look back on with fond memory.
Besides her husband, she is survived by, a son and his wife, Karl and Tina Kissman, Adams Center, a daughter and her companion, Katherine Michayluk and Don Tune, Chesterfield Township, MI, seven grandchildren, many nieces and nephews. Her brother Cullen Allen and sister-in-law Linda Allen, died before her.
Calling hours will be Monday from 4-7pm at the D.L. Calarco Funeral Home, Inc. A funeral service will be held Tuesday at 11 am at St. Vasilios Greek Orthodox Church with Reverend Philip Yanulis officiating. Burial will be in Salisbury National Cemetery in Salisbury, NC.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Vasilios Greek Orthodox Church, 502 Franklin Street, Watertown, NY 13601
Online condolences may be made to www.dlcalarco.com
