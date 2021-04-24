Elizabeth (Lynn) L. Kissman, 77, of Adams Center

Lynn was born June 16, 1943, in Amarillo, TX, daughter of Selvin and Claudia E. (Morgan) Allen. She graduated from Amarillo High School and attended Amarillo Junior College. On September 1, 1962 she married B.R. Kissman in Amarillo, TX. Mr. Kissman served nearly 23 years in the United States Army retiring as a Lt. Colonel. Dad’s career choice gave the family opportunity to live throughout the United States and overseas. Some of their duty stations included Germany, Japan, and Korea. While in Korea, Mom taught English and business assimilation to businessmen. She spoke and understood German, Japanese, and Korean. Through her love of Bollywood and foreign film, she even gained knowledge of Indian and Chinese.