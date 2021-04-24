Habitat for Humanity volunteers clean up Watertown

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Some area residents came out to help clean the streets of Watertown Saturday.
Hosted by the Thousand Islands Area Habitat for Humanity, dozens met at the Alex T Duffy Fairgrounds to get their assignments, then headed out to different areas of the city to pick up trash.
Executive Director Amanda LeDesma says when all the snow melted, she noticed parts of the city that needed some tender love and care and wanted to make sure their organization did their part to help.
“Habitat is all about sustainability. Making sure that people have a decent place to live and by helping clean up our community, we can ensure that for much more people that we can do just individually,” said LeDesma.
LeDesma says several different community partners came to help with the clean up including ACR Health and the Watertown Rotary Club.
