Robert W. Mead, 89, of Ogdensburg

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - Robert W. Mead, age 89 of Ogdensburg passed away at the United Helpers Riverledge Healthcare Facility on Thursday evening April 22, 2021. He will be buried at the Ogdensburgh Cemetery.
Surviving are his children Michael (Patti) Mead of Spring Hill, TN and Debbi (John) Reinbold of Naples, FL; a sister Lee Dyche of Vermont; six grandchildren Anneliese, Laine & James Mead, Michael Cree, Samantha West & Cody Reinbold; 10 great-grandchildren Isabella, Cole & Chloe Keowen, Selah Arguelles, Jacob Mead, Caden & Jacob Cree, Tabitha & Mardi Nestor and Brian Pence.
He was predeceased by his wife Martha and a son Robert.
Bob was born on November 29, 1931 in Canton NY, a son of the late William & Maxine (Coarser) Mead. He graduated from local schools and continued his education at Canton ATI. He was later married to Martha Hensby.
During his career he worked at Crane School of Music as a Piano Technician and room coordinator. He retired in 1993. Bob was a member of the St. Regis Hunting and Fishing Club, Canton Fire Department and the First Congregational Church of Lisbon. He enjoyed Hunting, fishing, snowmobiling and spending time with his family.
Memorial contributions can be made to the First Congregational Church of Lisbon (White Church), Five Mile Line Road, Lisbon, NY 13658. Condolences and fond memories can also be shared at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com.
