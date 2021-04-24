Saturday Sports: Indian River Football beats Whitesboro Warriors

PHILADELPHIA, N.Y. (WWNY) - There was plenty to talk about on the local sports scene Saturday with action taking place on the gridiron, soccer field, baseball diamond and lacrosse field.
We begin in Philadelphia, where the Indian River Warriors hosted Whitesboro in high school football action.
Indian River strikes on their first possession when Rowan Marcell hits Michael Davis for the 5 yard touchdown. Score: 8-0 Warriors. Still in the first quarter, its Landon Putnam plowing in from a yard out as the Warriors expand their lead to 14-0.
Indian River came up big on special teams. Michael Davis blocks the punt and Garrett Decker takes it in for the touchdown. 22-0 Indian River. Indian River goes on to win 42-14.
Turning to the soccer field, the General Brown Lions hosted LaFargeville in boys’ soccer action Saturday morning.
A little over 2 minutes in, the Lions get on the board when Eric Randall dents the back of the net to put General Brown on top 1-0.
About 10 minutes later, David Jenner finds Lucas Hernandez Murillo in front, who buries the feed for the goal. Score: 2-0 Lions.
Four minutes later, it’s Randall scoring his 2nd goal of the game: 3-0 General Brown. General Brown goes on to win 9-0.
On the girls’ side, an early morning meeting in Belleville as the Belleville Henderson Lady Panthers hosted Sackets Harbor.
The Lady Panthers strike first when Kennedy Billman picks a corner and tickles twine to put the Lady Panthers on top 1-0.
Midway through the first half, Shannon Simpson gets a foot on the loose ball in front and drives it home, 2-0 Lady Panthers. Belleville Henderson wins 3-1.
On the baseball diamond, the J.C.C. Cannoneers hosted Herkimer Community College in a doubleheader at the fairgrounds.
At the top of the 4th, the Cannoneers’ Connor O’Donnell gets the strikeout to end the inning.
At the bottom of the 4th, William Simkin gets the first hit of the day for the Cannoneers- A solo home run over the wall in left center. J.C.C. down 15-1.
At the top of the 5th, Herkimer gets that one back when Anthony Raimo Jr. hits a fly ball to left field that gets in the wind and goes over the wall for a solo home run. Final score: 16-1 Herkimer.
In Men’s Liberty League Lacrosse from Canton, St. Lawrence University hosted Ithaca.
St. Lawrence gets on the board first when Jack Hennessey scores his 10th of the season: 1-0 Saints. It’s Hennessey again for his 2nd goal of the game to put the Saints on top 2-0. With the score tied at 2, Hennessey records the hat trick to put the Saints back up 3-2.
Now 4-3 Saints, Ben Hutchinson connects: 5-3 St. Lawrence. The Saints go on to win 17-7.
Saturday Sports Scores
HS Football
- Indian River 42, Whitesboro 14
Girls’ HS Soccer
- Belleville Henderson 3, Sackets Harbor 1
- South Jeff 2, Indian River 0
College Baseball
- Herkimer C.C. 16, J.C.C. 1
- Herkimer C.C. 26, J.C.C. 1
- SUNY Canton 5, SUNY Cobleskill 4
- SUNY Canton 9, SUNY Cobleskill 4
- St. Lawrence 7, R.I.T. 6
- St. Lawrence 7, R.I.T. 5
- Clarkson 15, Ithaca 10
- Ithaca 11, Clarkson 11
College Softball
- SUNY Cobleskill 3, SUNY Canton 1
- SUNY Cobleskill 13, SUNY Canton 3
- Clarkson 3, Ithaca 0
- Ithaca 7, Clarkson 0
- R.I.T. 6, St. Lawrence 3
- St. Lawrence 10, R.I.T. 4
- Herkimer C.C. 10, J.C.C. 1
- Herkimer C.C. 8, J.C.C. 0
Men’s College Lacrosse
- St. Lawrence 17, Ithaca 7
- SUNY Delhi 19, SUNY Canton 8
Women’s College Lacrosse
- St. Lawrence 21, Skidmore 16
- Union 19, Clarkson 13
- SUNY Oneonta 20, SUNY Potsdam 6
Girls’ HS Volleyball
- O.F.A. 3, Madrid Waddington 0
- Potsdam 3, Clifton Fine 1
- Salmon River 3, Tupper Lake 0
College Track and Field St. Lawrence Men’s Invitational
- St. Lawrence 229
- Union 137
- SUNY Plattsburgh 35
- Castleton 30
- SUNY Canton 10
College Track and Field St. Lawrence Women’s Invitational
- St. Lawrence 168
- Union 126
- SUNY Plattsburgh 102
- Castleton 66
- SUNY Potsdam 8
