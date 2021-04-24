St. Regis Mohawk Tribe issues cease and desist on reservation’s pot shops

AKWESASNE (WWNY) - The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe is issuing a cease and desist order on unlicensed and unregulated pot shops.
The tribe says they’ve been made aware of unregulated marijuana dispensaries that are operating within tribe jurisdiction.
They say until an adult use marijuana ordinance is enacted and tribal licenses are issued, they don’t want these pot shops selling.
The tribe is currently working on the ordinance which will regulate the cultivation, processing, and sale of marijuana on tribe grounds.
The next meeting to discuss the ordinance is Thursday, April 29th.
