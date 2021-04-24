Two people dead after apparent carbon monoxide poisoning

TOWN OF STOCKHOLM, N.Y. (WWNY) - Two people are dead after an apparent carbon monoxide poisoning in their home Friday afternoon.
It happened in the Town of Stockholm. A husband and wife were found dead in their home on County Road 49.
Emergency Crews discovered the couple around 4:30. They were pronounced dead at 7:00 that night.
Exactly what happened is under investigation, but State Police on scene said the couple appeared to have suffered carbon monoxide poisoning.
State Police are still investigating and St. Lawrence County coroners will perform an autopsy on Monday.
