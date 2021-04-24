Winifred L. Myers, 94, of Lowville

Winifred was born on March 8, 1927 in North Scituate, Rhode Island, the daughter of the late Carl and Rowena (Howard) Arndt. She married Donald R. Myers Sr. on December 27, 1946 at the home of Rev. Howard Griswold on the Deer River Road, Carthage. Winifred was an excellent homemaker and mother. Donald, a former assistant supervisor of Carthage Machine Co., died on December 13, 2004.