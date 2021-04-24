LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Winifred L. Myers, 94, of Lowville, formerly of Karcher Country Estates, Castorland, died Saturday, April 24, 2021 at the Lewis County Residential Health Care Facility in Lowville.
Winifred was born on March 8, 1927 in North Scituate, Rhode Island, the daughter of the late Carl and Rowena (Howard) Arndt. She married Donald R. Myers Sr. on December 27, 1946 at the home of Rev. Howard Griswold on the Deer River Road, Carthage. Winifred was an excellent homemaker and mother. Donald, a former assistant supervisor of Carthage Machine Co., died on December 13, 2004.
She is survived by her daughter, Laverne (Michael) Coseo of Melbourne, FL, two sons; Donald (Tina) Myers Jr. of Murrells Inlet, SC and Brad (Dawn) Myers of Townsend, Tennessee, five grandchildren, five great grandchildren and nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her brothers, Carl, Wilfred and Donald Arndt and a half-brother, Everett Howard.
Graveside services will be held at Swinburne Cemetery, Deer River at a date and time to be announced. There will be no calling hours. Arrangements are with the Bezanilla-McGraw Funeral Home, Carthage. To leave an online condolence, go to www.bezanillafh.com.
