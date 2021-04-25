Betty Joyce (LaFrance) Sunday “Karenhà:’es”, 85, of Akwesasne

AKWESASNE (WWNY) - Betty Joyce (LaFrance) Sunday “Karenhà:’es”, 85, a longtime resident of River Road, Snye, passed away peacefully on Friday evening, April 23, 2021.
Betty was born on February 12, 1936 in Ogdensburg, the daughter of the late Louie and Christie (White) LaFrance. She first went to schools in Ogdensburg before moving back to Akwesasne, where she attended Mohawk School and schools in Snye. On June 23, 1952, she married Joseph L. “Jiggy” Sunday at St. Regis Catholic Church with Rev. Michael Jacobs, SJ, officiating. Jiggy predeceased her on December 21, 1997.
Betty was a homemaker who worked alongside her husband to raise their 15 children. She loved Bingo night with friends and family, going to garage sales, playing Scrabble, doing puzzles, and quilting. Betty loved hanging out by the river and Sunday Fun-Days. She was the heart of the family and her home was the center. Her door was always open for visits and celebrations and was the one place where everyone could get together and stay connected. A devout Catholic, Betty was a regular at the anticipated mass at St. Regis Catholic Church on Saturdays and was also a member of the Akwesasne Death Benefits Group.
Betty will be sadly missed her loving family including her two daughters, Deirdre (Joseph) Back and Jaimie (Dick) Sunday Oddo, her seven sons, Raymond, Timmy (Charlene), Steven (Anna), Patrick, William (Wendy), Cory (Samantha), and Charlie; her daughter-in-law, Karen Jocko; her son-in-law, Alex McDonald; her sisters, Lynnee (Ernie) Thompson and Shelley (Judgie) Rourke; stepsisters, Joellene (Roy) Adams and Delinda (Donnie) Comins; her chosen daughter, Lynette White; her partner-in-crime, Liz Sunday; her brothers and sisters-in-law, Richard Sunday, Jimmy Sunday, Sally Ann Adams, Mildred White, and Barbara LaFrance; 28 grandchildren, 29 great grandchildren with five more on the way; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
In addition to her parents and her husband, Betty was predeceased by her sons, Carl “Bonzo”, Thomas “Atón:wa”, Ronald, and Edward Sunday (in infancy); her daughters, Laura “Molay” McDonald and Tricia Sunday; her beloved grandson, Cody Sunday Oddo; her great grandchildren, Kyleigh and Tyrone Rawé:ras McDonald; her brothers, Alex “Homer” LaFrance, Louie “Boo” LaFrance, Jr., Wade LaFrance, and Angus LaFrance (in infancy); and her sister, Helen.
Friends may call Tuesday 12-8:00 PM at Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena, where funeral services will be held Wednesday at 2:00 PM with Rev. Jerome Pastores, officiating. Burial will be held at the convenience of the family in St. Lawrence Cemetery, Akwesasne.
Please note that visitation will be occupancy controlled with those attending required to observe social distancing and wear face coverings. If occupancy limitations are reached, those attending may have to wait outside until occupancy inside has been reduced. Funeral services will be held outside with social distancing and face covering guidelines observed.
Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to the Hogansburg-Akwesasne Volunteer Fire Department.
Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to the Hogansburg-Akwesasne Volunteer Fire Department.
