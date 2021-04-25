Betty Joyce (LaFrance) Sunday “Karenhà:’es”, 85, of Akwesasne

Betty was a homemaker who worked alongside her husband to raise their 15 children. She loved Bingo night with friends and family, going to garage sales, playing Scrabble, doing puzzles, and quilting. Betty loved hanging out by the river and Sunday Fun-Days. She was the heart of the family and her home was the center. Her door was always open for visits and celebrations and was the one place where everyone could get together and stay connected. A devout Catholic, Betty was a regular at the anticipated mass at St. Regis Catholic Church on Saturdays and was also a member of the Akwesasne Death Benefits Group.