Carol J. Fitzgerald, 87, of Stone Mills

STONE MILLS, N.Y. (WWNY) - Carol J. Fitzgerald of Stone Mills, passed away April 24, 2021 at the age of 87. She had moved to Hospice of Jefferson County on March 26th to be with her husband, Jack Fitzgerald. Jack passed that morning. Though it was said they survived COVID 19 together as they were shown on WWNY 7 leaving Samaritan Medical Center, they never truly recovered.
Carol grew up on the family farm in Rutland where she learned the meaning of hard work and family. She graduated from Black River High School in 1951. She worked various jobs to include sales at Neisner’s/Ames department stores, owned and operated the Star Restaurant and Joe’s Casino in Watertown. She moved to Clayton in 1972 and operated the Frontenac Crystal Springs Hotel (Tiffy’s) where she met Jack. Carol was a member of the Dexter American Legion Auxiliary.
Carol enjoyed pulling winning tickets at the various Legions, shopping in any store and it was impossible to drive by a rummage sale without her wanting to stop. It wasn’t unusual to be greeted with a hamstring pinch and a salty remark. She loved spending time with family and friends – especially listening and dancing to the music of Bob Kissell. Bob and Keitha’s long friendship grew to them becoming members of our family.
Carol was born in Watertown, NY on December 31, 1933 to Omer (Ike) and Nora Greene Schofield. She loved saying that the whole world celebrated her birthday. She is survived by her daughters
Carol Cerow, Watertown/Clayton, Susan Magee (Bill Sullivan), Clayton, Lori (Ray) Warner, Dexter, Deborah (Mark) Frickman, Dexter, Jayne(the late Marty) Vachon, Chaumont, Nancy Monica, Parish, and sons Tim (Kim) Fitzgerald, Virginia and Steven, Watertown, a sister Kay Hoffman, Watertown, twin brothers Donald and David Schofield, Watertown as well as several grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Having spent decades babysitting her steady stream of grandchildren, Carol was affectionately known as Grama Candy by all. Her purse and pockets were never without some kind of sweet treat and the candy dish at home was always filled with M&M’s.
Besides her parents and husband, she is predeceased by her much loved sister Sandy Percy of Black River and a brother Eddie.
Previous marriages to David Magee and Larry Napieracz ended in divorce.
The family wants to extend our appreciation to the staff at Hospice for the wonderful care and compassion shown to all of us while under their care at her home and at the residence. Denise , Andrea, Rachel and all of the others we came in contact with were exceptional.
Calling hours will be held Saturday, May 1st from 1-3 pm at the Johnson Funeral Home, Dexter. The service will follow at 3.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Jefferson County.
