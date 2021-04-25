Eugenia Mae LaShomb, 98, of Norfolk

Born Eugenia Mae Bordeaux in Reynoldston, NY on January 18, 2023, Gina spent most of her life in the Massena & Norfolk area. Before retiring as Kitchen Supervisor, Mrs. LaShomb worked a number of years in the cafeteria at Massena High School, a job she enjoyed & often spoke fondly of. In 1999 she moved to Plattsburgh, NY to be closer to her daughter, Karen J Durham who survives her.