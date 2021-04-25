Eugenia Mae LaShomb, 98, of Norfolk

NORFOLK, N.Y. (WWNY) - Funeral services for Eugenia Mae LaShomb of Norfolk, NY will be held 10:00am, Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Massena, NY. Calling hours will be from 9 am until 10:00am at the Phillips Memorial Home, 64 Andrews Street in Massena. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery.
Mrs. LaShomb died Tuesday, April 20, 2021 at the Highland Nursing Home at the age of 98.
Born Eugenia Mae Bordeaux in Reynoldston, NY on January 18, 2023, Gina spent most of her life in the Massena & Norfolk area. Before retiring as Kitchen Supervisor, Mrs. LaShomb worked a number of years in the cafeteria at Massena High School, a job she enjoyed & often spoke fondly of. In 1999 she moved to Plattsburgh, NY to be closer to her daughter, Karen J Durham who survives her.
She enjoyed reading, playing cards, gardening & visiting with her grandchildren.
Gina was fortunate to have married two wonderful men in her lifetime. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Roswell T Brothers who died October 12, 1971 & by Robert I LaShomb who died Aug. 20, 1998 . She was also preceded in death by her parents, Eugene & Daisy Bordeaux, her sisters Frances Langlois, Doris LeBoeuf, Lois Patraw, her step-daughter, Sandra Neverette & her beloved grandson, Steven T Brothers.
In addition to her daughter Karen, she is survived by her son, Eugene T Brothers, his wife Anne, her step-son, Dale LaShomb & his wife Diane LaShomb who was like a daughter to her, three grandchildren, four step-grandchildren, numerous great grandchildren, great step-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, great-great step-grandchildren, as well as, several nieces & nephews & their families.
Donations may be made to the American Cancer or a charity of your choice. Friends and Family may leave online condolences and share stories of Gina at www.PhillipsMemorial.com
