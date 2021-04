OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - Spring Burial Graveside Service for Isabella R. Miller age 85 of Ogdensburg, will be held at 2:00pm on April 26, 2021 at the Cedar Cemetery, Black Lake NY. Mrs. Miller passed away on December 28, 2020 at the United Helpers Riverledge Nursing Home. Arrangements are with the Fox & Murray Funeral Home.