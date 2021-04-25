Marvin G. LeBarge, 74, of Lisbon

LISBON, N.Y. (WWNY) - Marvin G. LeBarge, age 74 of Lisbon, NY passed away on Wednesday (April 21, 2021) at Claxton Hepburn Medical Center. A celebration of Life will be held at 6:00pm on Thursday (April 29, 2021) at the Lisbon Fire Hall. Burial will be at Ogdensburg Cemetery at a later date.
Marvin is survived by two children Jamie (Charlie) LeBarge of Ogdensburg and Heather Perry & her fiancée Carl Phillips of Lisbon; two grandchildren Elizabeth & Conner Perry; brothers Bruce (Martha) LeBarge of Ogdensburg and Wayne (Susan) LeBarge of Lisbon.
Marvin was born on April 27, 1946 in Ogdensburg, a son of David C. & Audrey (Dunbar) LeBarge. He graduated from Lisbon High School in 1965 and enlisted in the United States Air Force from 1966 to 1970. A marriage to Elaine LaRock Champine ended in divorce.
During his career he was employed by the Lisbon Highway Department for 13 years. He later obtained the first delivery route for the Ogdensburg Journal for Lisbon and Madrid. He then worked as a CNA for Cedars Nursing Home, Busters Sports Bar and Main Construction Company as a general laborer. He retired in 2002.
Marvin was a member of the Lisbon Volunteer Fire Department, the Sargent of Arms and Chaplin at the Ogdensburg American Legion, and a member of the Ogdensburg AmVets, American Legion, VFW and the Heuvelton AmVets. He enjoyed watching TV, eating out, socializing with friends and spending time with his children and grandchildren.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Lisbon Fire Department. Condolences and fond memories can also be shared online at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com.
