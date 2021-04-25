Proposed 2021-22 Watertown City Budget restores several city positions

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The proposed 2021-2022 Watertown City Budget calls for restoring four Watertown police officer positions, a deputy fire chief, and a librarian position.
City Council Member Lisa Ruggiero looked over the proposed budget this weekend.
Ruggiero says the proposed budget also includes a 2% tax increase.
That means the tax rate will be $9.14 per $1,000 of assessed property value, that’s up 20 cents from last years budget.
Police, fire, library and other city positions were cut last year due to financial hardship caused by the pandemic.
Ruggiero says they have the chance to be restored due to better than expected sales tax revenue.
“When the current budget was put together last year, it looked very bleak. But the sales tax revenue really maintained itself all along and it’s still doing that. In fact, it’s definitely surpassed the projected budget,” said Ruggiero.
Also in the budget is money for body-worn and in-vehicle cameras for police.
The budget will be released to the public on Monday. City Council is expected to start discussing what’s in it on May 10th.
