Stockholm man arrested after alleged break in

STOCKHOLM, N.Y. (WWNY) - A Stockholm man faces several charges after an alleged break in on Saturday.
St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Deputies say 27-year-old Stephen Smutz forced entry into a home on Reservation Street and assaulted one person with a knife.
He also allegedly damaged property not belonging to him.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, Smutz fled the scene but was later located by deputies and taken into custody.
Smutz was charged with 1st Degree Burglary, a Class B Felony, 2nd Degree Assault, a Class D Felony, 3rd Degree Criminal Possession of a Weapon, a Class D Felony, two counts of 3rd Degree Criminal Mischief, both Class E Felonies, Aggravated Family Offense, a Class E Felony, and 4th Degree Criminal Mischief, a misdemeanor.
Smutz was virtually arraigned and was released on his own recognizance and into the supervision of probation.
The Sheriff’s Office says orders of protection have been issued for three people involved in the incident.
