Sunday Sports: A unique evaluation to help area players on the diamond

ADAMS, N.Y. (WWNY) - Members of the Northern New York Misfits traveling softball team spent Sunday afternoon at the South Jeff Sportsplex doing evaluations for Top 100 Sports USA, a 4-year-old company founded by Justin Arsenault to help players from as young as 8 years old to college level players focus on the finer points of the game.
”Top 100 Sports is not so much of a recruiting platform, as it is to getting these athletes to understand what to train on,” said Arsenault.
Metrics are taken in several areas and loaded into the Top 100 database so players can see what areas of their game they need to improve on.
”Having a baseline measurement is extremely important so they can take all these baseline measurements and all these metrics. Everything is video verified, so the numbers are real and we make sure they are doing the evaluation right. But they get to see where they stack up against kids in their age bracket across the country,” said Arsenault.
Top 100 has affiliates in 9 states and Canada. Snd players that rank in the top 100 at the end of the year are invited to play in an elite game in August in Oswego.
Misfits coach Alicia Countryman has been having her players evaluated by Top 100 for the last 3 years and says the evaluations have benefitted her team.
”The girls enjoy it. They enjoy seeing their numbers and their growth. I’ve had girls that are doing this for their 3rd or 4th year in a row and they can see their growth, their parents can see their growth in their numbers and just how much better they’re getting each year,” said Countryman.
And while Top 100 is not meant to be a recruiting platform, it helps players from the Misfits and other teams have data and video available for college coaches to look at when it’s time to take their talents to the next level.
”I have to decide a college very soon, and I think this would help giving my future coach my numbers and see where I’m at,” said Brianna Grant, a NNY Misfits Player from Hermon-DeKalb.
”I think getting looks from colleges really like- It boosts my self esteem level and makes me feel good about myself that colleges are looking,” said Emily Burmingham, a NNY Misfits Player from Pulaski.
”Top 100 has helped with searching for colleges. It’s helpful to have my stats, so I can just send it out to a college quick if they email me and ask what my numbers are,” said Alexia Clemons, a NNY Misfits player from Beaver River.
”Some do use it as a tool for recruiting purposes because they get after this event, they get a Top 100 sports player profile so they’ll be able to speak with college coaches within that platform, within that profile and they can use the metrics that they get today with the videos,” said Arsenault.
Lessons off the diamond that can not only help these players realize their full potential, but make them realize their dream of playing softball at the collegiate level.
In men’s college lacrosse, Clarkson hosted Union Sunday.
In the 2nd period, Clarkson was down 6-2 when Bryan Penney dents the back of the net. The Golden Knights trail 6-3.
With the score 8-3 Union, Matt Reilly goes low for the tally. Score 8-4 Union.
In the 3rd period, Billy Bergan scores one of his 3 goals on the day, cutting the Union lead to 8-5.
Then it was Pierce Curry with the tally and Clarkson was down 2.
With the score 11-6, it’s Bergan with the blast to make it 11-7 Union.
Penney makes it a 3 goal game with his tally but it wouldn’t be enough as Union wins 16-10.
Sunday Sports Scores
Men’s College Lacrosse
- Union 16, Clarkson 10
Women’s College Softball
- J.C.C. 10, Herkimer C.C. 8
- J.C.C. 11, Herkimer C.C. 4
UPSL
- Roc City 5, South Jeff FC 0
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.