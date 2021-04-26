Audrey Lynn Boname, 64, of Cape Vincent

An adventurous and passionate woman, Audrey spent her life seeking the beauty of the world from the ocean to the St. Lawrence River. She was a woman who had a passion for cooking and baking like no other and always had a seat at the table for friends and family. She would spend her summer days sitting on her beach reading books and listening to the waves crash upon the shore and when she wasn’t enjoying her riverfront home she was out exploring and chasing waterfalls that could be found throughout New York state.