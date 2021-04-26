CAPE VINCENT, N.Y. (WWNY) - Audrey Lynn Boname, 64, of Cape Vincent, peacefully passed away at her river home surrounded by family and loved ones on April 24, 2021.
An adventurous and passionate woman, Audrey spent her life seeking the beauty of the world from the ocean to the St. Lawrence River. She was a woman who had a passion for cooking and baking like no other and always had a seat at the table for friends and family. She would spend her summer days sitting on her beach reading books and listening to the waves crash upon the shore and when she wasn’t enjoying her riverfront home she was out exploring and chasing waterfalls that could be found throughout New York state.
Audrey was born in New Britain Connecticut in 1956. She graduated from Bristol Eastern Highschool.
She married Walter B. Boname on September 10, 1989 at their home on the St. Lawrence River. Mr. Boname died February 3, 2013.
A favorite among many she served at the Clipper Inn, for over 30 years, Audrey’s second family grew with her beloved Clipper crew. She enjoyed the endless love and friendships that she made and the annual gatherings with her “girls” for solstice celebrations. She also worked as a caregiver for many years.
She leaves behind her two daughter’s Julia E. Boname, Clayton, and Holly C. Boname, Cape Vincent; two Brothers William Block, CT, and Kenneth Block, CT; and two sisters-in-law, Lynda Mathoug, New Jersey, and Dr. Mary Boname, New Jersey; five nieces, one nephew, and cousins.
Audrey will be loved and remembered for her shining smile, for loving her family and others unconditionally and deeply, her passion for gathering with friends, the most beautiful gardens that brought colorful life to the home, her ability body surfing in the ocean, her Christmas time candied pecans and infectious laughter.
Calling hours will be held on Friday, April 30, from 2 to 6 p.m. at Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Clayton.
In lieu of flowers, the family would like contributions be made to Hospice of Jefferson County, 1398 Gotham St, Watertown, NY 13601. Online condolences to the family may be made at www.cummingsfuneral.com.
