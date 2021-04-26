A cool & breezy day

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - It’s going to be breezy and cool to start the workweek.
Temperatures started in the upper 20s and low 30s. Highs will only be in the upper 40s to around 50.
That breeze will make it feel cooler all day.
Skies will be partly sunny to start, then mostly sunny heading into the afternoon.
The wind will die down into the evening. Overnight lows will be in the mid 30s.
There’s a 30 percent chance of off-and-on rain on Tuesday. It will be mostly cloudy with highs around 60.
Rain is more likely on Wednesday and Thursday. There’s a 60 percent chance on Wednesday and a 70 percent chance on Thursday.
It will be in the mid-60s on Wednesday and around 60 on Thursday.
Friday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of morning rain. Highs will be in the mid-50s.
It will be in the mid-50s and partly sunny on Saturday.
Sunday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 50s.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.