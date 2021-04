FINE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Funeral arrangements for Lawrence E. Kerr, age 91, of Fine, are as follows. Calling hours will be held on Sunday, May 2, 2021 at French Funeral Home in Edwards from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. followed by his funeral service at 2:00 p.m. Burial will follow in the Woodland Cemetery in Fine. Lawrence passed away on December 27, 2020 at United Helpers Maplewood Rehabilitation in Canton.