Margaret C. “Maggie” Terrance, 69, of Akwesasne

Maggie started her career in health services in the pediatrics department of Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester. After returning to Akwesasne, she was instrumental in the formation of the St. Regis Health Services, where she was first a Health Planner, later becoming the Director of Health Services for the St. Regis Mohawk Tribe. After many years with St. Regis Health Services, she accepted a position with Mohawk Council of Akwesasne as the Director of Social Services. In 2003, she was elected as a Chief with the St. Regis Mohawk Tribe, and she took a leave of absence from MCA during her tenure as Chief. After her tenure as Chief was completed, she returned to her position with MCA until her retirement in 2012. Dedicated to her community and their well-being, Maggie was also instrumental in starting up the St. Regis Mohawk Ambulance Service. He was a member of the St. Regis Mohawk Senior Citizens and the Red Hat Society. She greatly enjoyed going to the casino, playing radio bingo, and her generous spirit of helping anyone that needed it will be greatly missed.