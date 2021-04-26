Michael and Pamela (Regan) Durant, of Winthrop

WINTHROP, N.Y. (WWNY) - It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of Michael and Pamela (Regan) Durant on Thursday, April 22, 2021 at their home.
Arrangements are entrusted to Hammill Funeral Home in Winthrop where their calling hours will be held on Thursday April 29, from 4 – 7 PM. Those in attendance will be required to wear facial coverings. Burial will take place on Monday May 3 at 11:00 AM at the South Colton Cemetery on Snell Road in South Colton.
Michael was born on October 27th, 1956 in Massena to the late Theodore and Hazel Durant. He attended St. Lawrence High School and worked in maintenance at Clarkson University before retiring. Mike loved going to his hunting camp with his brother-in-law, Brian Casey, and his friend, Jim Roberts. Other than hunting, he enjoyed taking motorcycle rides with his brother, Timmy. Mike was a tinkerer, and was so handy in fact, that he could fix just about anything with duct tape and super glue!
Pamela was born on February 7th, 1966 in Potsdam, to the late Michael and Marlene Regan. She attended Colton-Pierrpont High School and was a homemaker. She often worked cleaning houses, and became close with her clients, because she was such a loving, kind woman, with a sense of humor. Pam enjoyed playing cards in Colton with her aunts, uncles, and cousins. She loved shopping with her sister Michele among other things, but she and Mike especially treasured spending time with their grandkids, and doing activities with them, like making cookies. Mike and Pam’s grandchildren will always cherish their memories with Nanny and Papa.
Mike and Pam got married on October 4th, 1987 true soul mates, wonderful partners, and wonderful parents who will eternally be together forever.
They are survived by their daughters; Angela Durant, Emily (Wade Snyder) Durant of Winthrop, and April Regan of North Lawrence; their beloved grandchildren, Hayden, Hailey, and Harper Peters, and Owen Snyder.
They are predeceased by Mike’s parents, Theodore and Hazel Durant; Pam’s parents, Michael and Marlene Regan; Mike’s brother, Thomas Durant; as well as infant triplet siblings; their daughter, Christine Durant, and a grandchild, Dylan Durant.
Mike is survived by his siblings, James (Rita) Durant of Moira, Deborah (Gilbert) Phelix of Winthrop, Susan (Robert) Brassard of Brushton, Timothy (Lynn) Durant of North Lawrence, Barbara (Brian) Casey of North Lawrence, and Theodore Durant Jr. of North Lawrence.
Pam is survived by her siblings, Rodney (Kathy) Regan of South Colton, Michael (Melanie) Regan of Colton, Michele (Tony) Weaver of Pierrpont, and Dawn (Peter)Thomas of Virginia.
Please show support, words of comfort and condolences with the Durant Family at www.hammillfh.com.
