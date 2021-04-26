Michael and Pamela (Regan) Durant, of Winthrop

Pamela was born on February 7th, 1966 in Potsdam, to the late Michael and Marlene Regan. She attended Colton-Pierrpont High School and was a homemaker. She often worked cleaning houses, and became close with her clients, because she was such a loving, kind woman, with a sense of humor. Pam enjoyed playing cards in Colton with her aunts, uncles, and cousins. She loved shopping with her sister Michele among other things, but she and Mike especially treasured spending time with their grandkids, and doing activities with them, like making cookies. Mike and Pam’s grandchildren will always cherish their memories with Nanny and Papa.