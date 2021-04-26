83 new COVID infections reported in tri-county region

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Since their last COVID-19 reports on Friday, Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties announced Monday that they have had another 83 new cases of the coronavirus.
Jefferson County
Jefferson County reported 34 new cases since Friday.
Since the pandemic began, the county has had 6,508 cases of the virus.
Five people are hospitalized.
The number of deaths remains at 84.
Officials said 6,288 people have recovered from COVID since the pandemic started.
St. Lawrence County
St. Lawrence County reported 32 new cases since Friday.
Since the pandemic began, the county has reported 7,123 cases of COVID-19 and 95 deaths.
There are 11 people hospitalized due to the coronavirus.
Officials said 113 cases are active and 6,915 cases have been released from isolation.
Lewis County
Lewis County reported 17 new cases, bringing the total number of cases since the pandemic began to 2,138.
The death toll remains at 30.
Four people are hospitalized.
Officials said 2,062 people have recovered from the virus since the start of the pandemic.
