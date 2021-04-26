New York will lose 1 seat in Congress as population declines

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWNY) - Census data released Monday means that New York will lose one seat in Congress as a result of national population shifts. The state’s delegation will shrink from 27 to 26.
It is one of seven states losing a member of Congress as a result of the 2020 Census.
New York came up 89 people short of having a population large enough to keep all 27 of its seats in the House of Representatives. The state’s population grew by 4 percent in the past 10 years, but will lose the seat because population in other states grew at a faster clip.
The state stands to lose out on more than political clout, the census also determines the distribution of $1.5 trillion in federal funding each year.
This marks the official beginning of the once-a-decade redistricting battles. The numbers released Monday, along with more detailed data expected later this year, will be used by state legislatures or independent commissions to redraw political maps to account for shifts in population.
The Census Bureau says the population of the United States is 331,449,281. The 7.4 percent increase over the last decade is the second slowest ever.
Based on population growth and changes, Texas will gain two congressional seats, while Colorado, Florida, Montana, North Carolina and Oregon will gain one. The states of California, Illinois, Michigan, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia will lose one seat each.
