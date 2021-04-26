Ronald Littlefield, 67, of Clayton

Ron married Kathie L. Wilson on July 13, 1974. When he proposed to Kathie, she said, if you have any inkling to farm, have cows- I am not the person for you, farming is extremely hard work, 24/7. Over their 46 years of marriage, Ron brought home and raised pigs, chickens, mink, foxes and even bobcats (but he never brought home a cow!).