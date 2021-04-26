Ronald Littlefield, 67, of Clayton

CLAYTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - Ronald Littlefield, 67, of Co. Rt. 5, passed away, Thursday, April 22, 2021 at home surrounded by family.
Born on July 13, 1953 at Mercy Hospital, Watertown, NY, he was a son of Harold G. and Anna A. McDougal Littlefield. He was raised on the family farm with his nine siblings and was a 1971 graduate of Thousand Island High School, Clayton, NY.
Ron married Kathie L. Wilson on July 13, 1974. When he proposed to Kathie, she said, if you have any inkling to farm, have cows- I am not the person for you, farming is extremely hard work, 24/7. Over their 46 years of marriage, Ron brought home and raised pigs, chickens, mink, foxes and even bobcats (but he never brought home a cow!).
He retired after 37 years as a head mechanic at the Wellesley Island Border Station. In the early 1970′s, he raced snowmobiles on French Creek Bay, Straders and neighboring towns. He worked in the electrical and plumbing trades and built the family home. Over the years he would help build, remodel and flip houses.
Ron enjoyed hunting, trapping, fishing, gardening, most of all just being outside. He would spend his time cutting trails for the 4-wheeler, planting trees, creating habitat for wildlife on his property.
He was president of the TI Archers for 3 years and traveled several times to Newfoundland, Canada to hunt moose, taking along his good friend Lance, his nephew Buck and on his last trip, his son, Ron, Jr.
Survivors include his wife, Kathie; a son and daughter-in-law, Ronald, Jr. and Tricia Littlefield and two granddaughters, Hailey and Paige Littlefield, all of Bonney Lake, WA; two brothers, Charles and Joyce Littlefield, Tampa, FL, Terry and Jacqueline Littlefield, Clayton, NY; a sister, Joyce and Peter Papin, Redwood, NY; nieces, nephews and cousins.
Ron was predeceased by his parents, brothers, Harold, Jerry, James, Dan and Randy and a sister, Joanne.
A Celebration of Ron’s Life will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are with Frederick Bros. Funeral Home, Theresa, NY.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Jefferson County, 1398 Gotham Street, Watertown, NY 13601 or plant a tree in memory of Ron.
