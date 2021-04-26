Samaritan expands visitation & support policy

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Samaritan is expanding its inpatient visitation and support persons policy starting today (Monday).
That’s as the region’s COVID-19 infection rates continue to stabilize.
Some restrictions, however, will apply to limit the number of people in facilities on any given day, especially with limited waiting area spaces and the ability to social distance safely.
You can see the full visitation and support person guidance at samaritanhealth.com/samaritan-medical-center-begins-visitor-restrictions/.
